Mississippi Co. looking to close part of busy road for courthouse expansion

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -County officials are asking city officials to close part of a busy street in Blytheville for the expansion and renovation of the Mississippi County Courthouse.
Part of the expansion includes a request to close part of Chickasawba Street, near North Third Street, to build a parking lot.
Mississippi County Judge John Nelson says he spoke with Blytheville Mayor James Sanders about the request, and the mayor is open to the idea. However, it has to go through the city council to get the final approval.
Some residents say they are concerned about the closure blocking off their daily routes, but Judge Nelson says it’s not his intention to inconvenience them.
“If it’s going to inconvenience their travel and work, then we certainly don’t want that to happen," says Nelson. "But if they do decide to close it, that’s when I would like to present them this information and see if they’d like to go forward with it from there.”
Region 8 News reached out to city councilman Matt Perrin who says he has not yet seen the formal proposal from the county, but he is excited for the new courthouse and wants to make sure city property is appropriately utilized.
