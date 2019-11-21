Murder suspect held on $1 million bond

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held on $1 million bond, accused of first-degree murder.
Forrest City police arrested 46-year-old Kinslow Young early Wednesday morning in connection with the shooting death of 54-year-old James Mullins.
Tuesday night, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Oakland and Wilson.
When they arrived, according to a news release from the FCPD, they found Mullins suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he later died.
After speaking with witnesses, detectives sought and received a warrant for Young’s arrest.
During their investigation, officers learned that Young was staying at the Luxury Inn.
After obtaining a “high risk” search warrant, the Special Response Team and Patrol made a “dynamic entry” into the room and arrested Young without incident.
He’s being held at the St. Francis County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.
