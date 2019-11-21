Nov. 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A one-two punch of weather systems will move across Region 8 to close the week.
Showers this morning will give way to dry weather later today.
Cloudy, breezy conditions will hold the temperature to near 60 before steady rain picks up tonight.
Showers will continue into Friday as many come away with nearly 2” of rainfall.
Cooler, drier weather arrives this weekend into early next week.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A man is in police custody for the shooting death of a Jonesboro woman.
A courthouse renovation could create traffic troubles for one Region 8 town.
A 170-page investigative case file from five years ago sheds light on a former Greene County sheriff’s deputy’s past problems.
Court records show: Hunter Biden, you ARE the father of an Arkansas baby.
Suicide is a “silent killer” among men taught to put on a brave front. Diana Davis will have a live preview at 6:30 this morning of her special report on men’s mental health.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.