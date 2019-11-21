Region 8 natives nominated for Grammys

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It is several months away but several music artists with ties to Region 8 have an opportunity to walk away with a Grammy early next year.
The nominations were announced Wednesday.
Ashley McBryde was nominated for best country solo performance for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere." The Highland High School graduate who went to A-State was nominated along with country music icons Willie Nelson, for “Ride Me Back Home”; Tanya Tucker for “Bring My Flowers Now” and Blake Shelton for “God’s Country.”
Little Big Town, with Cherokee Village native Phillip Sweet who attended A-State, were nominated for best country duo/group performance for “The Daughters", along with Dan and Shay. Shay Mooney, who also grew up in Crawford County, is part of the group.
Also, Jonesboro native Zach Williams was nominated for best contemporary Christian music performance/song for “Rescue Story.”
The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be Jan. 26 in Los Angeles at Staples Center.
