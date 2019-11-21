Two teens arrested, third suspect sought in vehicle theft in Marked Tree

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested Wednesday, while authorities are looking for a third suspect in connection with a vehicle theft at a local gas station.
According to Lt. Jackie Ragan with the Marked Tree Police Department, officers got a call around 5:50 p.m. Nov. 20 about the theft at the Jordan’s Quick Stop on Hester Parker Road.
Ragan said the customer went inside the gas station to buy gas, when four people jumped out of a vehicle.
Three of the four people then jumped into the customer’s car, which was left running, and took off, Ragan said.
Earlier Thursday, Marked Tree police asked residents via Facebook to remember to lock their vehicles after the incident:
Anyone with information on the vehicle theft can call Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024.
