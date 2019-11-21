Wi-Fi added to attract community to school events

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - An area school is adding Wi-Fi to their arenas for game enthusiasts to use, saying they’re hoping it will bring in more crowds.
The Brookland Public School District has partnered with empower for everyone to access free Wi-Fi.
The partnership will cost the school no money.
In a press release, empower Director of Sales and Market Development Alysha Bowers says this is a way to have new customers use their services.
“Offering this service to game-goers will ensure our network is being utilized by current, as well as future, customers from throughout Craighead Electric’s eight-county service territory,” she says.
Superintendent Keith McDaniel says it’s all to attract people to view the school’s events.
“I think it will be a great opportunity for the community as well,” he says. “I hope that they like the things that we’re doing here in Brookland Public Schools and just come out and support us.”
The Wi-Fi has only been added to the basketball arena and the football stadium. McDaniel says they’ll look into adding the services to the baseball complex in the future.
