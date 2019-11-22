Affidavit: Man punched female juvenile in the face multiple times

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is charged with aggravated assault after police say he punched a female juvenile in the face multiple times and pointed a gun at them.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Dustin Lansdell, 31, and another female went to a home on Foster Drive where the two females began fighting.
A juvenile female then tried to break up the fight. Police say that’s when Lansdell punched her in the face multiple times, causing injuries.
The victims told police that Lansdell then went to his car and got a rifle out, pointed at them and said, “y’all gonna run now.” Police say a witness captured a video of Lansdell standing outside his car with the rifle in his hands.
Lansdell faces charges of aggravated assault and battery in the third-degree. Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler set Lansdell’s bond at $7,500 and issued a no-contact order.
