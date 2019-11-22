Arkansas State volleyball rallies from 2 sets down to advance to Sun Belt quarterfinals

“I’m just really proud of them,” head coach Santiago Restrepo said. “They fought all the way until the end and never gave up. We talked to our team about minimizing errors. To only have 18 errors in the match is great, but we only had one error in the third set, four errors in the fourth set and only one in the fifth set. That’s what it took. (Louisiana) is an excellent team and very well-coached. We just came out and performed in the last three sets like we should have the whole time.”