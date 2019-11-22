Arson cases draw attention of deputies

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of arson cases in Independence County has officials there asking questions and looking for information into possible suspects.
According to an incident report from Sheriff Shawn Stephens, deputies first got a call about a Mercury Grand Marquis on fire around 11:25 p.m. Nov. 20 at a house in the Dry Run Circle area of the county.
A man who was at the house at the time told deputies he saw a white Dodge car stopped by the Grand Marquis.
“When the vehicle drove by, he noticed that the Grand Marquis was on fire so he called 911,” the report noted.
Deputies went back to the area around 1:35 a.m. Nov. 21 after getting a call about a travel trailer on fire.
The same man who called police about the other fire told deputies that someone had set the fire, ran into the woods, went behind a house and disappeared.
The man also told deputies that he ran outside with a family member when he heard a loud boom; and noticed the trailer was on fire.
“He saw a man standing near the camper as it was burning. He advised that the man was approximately six foot tall, but did not get a glimpse of his face,” the incident reported.
The man said he took off running toward the other man to get a closer look at him, but lost sight of him.
However, the man told deputies that he saw a white Chevrolet Trail Blazer going down the road where the man ran.
“He never saw the man get in the vehicle, but stated that it was the only vehicle on the road at that time and was traveling at a high rate of speed as though it was trying to flee the area,” the incident report noted.
Anyone with information on the arson cases can call the Independence County Sheriff’s Office at 870-793-8838.
