Caraway, Searcy to receive water/wastewater project funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Region 8 cities will soon be able to do work on water/wastewater infrastructure repairs to provide service to their customers.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the cities of Caraway and Searcy were awarded funding Nov. 13 during a meeting of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Commission.
The city of Caraway received a $327,000 loan from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to drill a new well and to make repairs to the city’s disinfectant detention tanks.
The repairs will help about 550 customers in Caraway, officials said.
The Searcy Board of Public Utilities also received a $4 million loan to rehabilitate sewers and do repairs in their system. The funding will come from the Arkansas Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund and will help nearly 7,900 customers.
