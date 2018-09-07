Clouds and Light Rain Linger into Saturday

Light rain stays in the forecast through the rest of the evening and the first part of the overnight. Sprinkles are possible early Saturday morning through sunset. Clouds stay thick early and start to break up through the afternoon. Highs only get near 50 with low 50s for those who see sun earlier. Great football weather as A-State kicks off at 2 pm. The sun returns for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Unfortunately, the rest of Thanksgiving week looks very cloudy with rain. The best rain chances are on Tuesday with light rain possible on Wednesday, Thanksgiving, and Black Friday. If you’re traveling north, winter weather could impact your drive across Kansas and northern Missouri. We could see another 1-2 inches of rain by next weekend with more possible across the rest of Arkansas.