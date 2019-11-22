Contract laborer caught on stolen scrap item case, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man who went to a pair of area recycling companies at least 30 times in the past six months to scrap nearly $25,000 worth of items faces a theft charge, according to Craighead County authorities.
David Joshua Parks, 35, Jonesboro was arrested Nov. 22 on suspicion of theft $25,000 or more-from building after the investigation by Craighead County deputies.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Parks worked as contract labor for Gipson Well Company and an official with the company, David Gipson, helped identify the stolen items.
“Numerous items stolen and scrapped were identified by Mr. Gipson as his property and were unique items pertaining mostly to only being utilized by his type of business,” the affidavit noted.
Police believe the items taken had a value of more than $25,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
A $15,000 bond was set for Parks, who will be arraigned Dec. 30 in circuit court.
