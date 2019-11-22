Craighead County and city officials meet for annual interlocal meeting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many Craighead County mayors made the drive to Jonesboro to meet with the county judge for their annual interlocal meeting.
The officials covered many topics including Act 833, which is how money is distributed to each city based on needs. County Judge Marvin Day says they have kept the guidelines the same.
“We passed a resolution that recommends the Quorum court establishes these rates and that the quorum court is the final say of this issue," Day said.
A few mayors also wanted to see more rural area representation on the 911 governing board. They want to make sure that the 911 dispatch contract fits for everyone and accomplishes everything it is set to do.
They also talked about the increase in District Court fees and court services. Jonesboro officials asked to increase the monthly fee for each city from $30 to $35 and all mayors agreed to pay.
Lastly, the cost of updating the infrastructure of the emergency radio system. This will include the systems, towers and multiple styles of radios from handheld to stationary. The upgrade is priced right now at $220,000.
Day says this is only the beginning talks for these updates.
“We’re hopeful for some grant opportunities to help the fire departments with the radio expense. The upfront cost is not eligible for a grant that we’ve found yet, we wish we can. But, there is some grant money available for the radio systems," Day said.
The group and more emergency services officials will continue to discuss the fire radio upgrades on Dec. 2.
Judge Day says the group will continue to work together to be as efficient as possible with the money the taxpayers in trust them with.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.