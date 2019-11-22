FFN Playoffs Week 2 Preview: Salem

Friday marks another playoff edition of Football Friday Night. We’ll have highlights of several postseason games around Arkansas.
Salem is no stranger to the postseason but they’ll look to clear a hurdle. The Greyhounds lost in the 2nd round in 2017 and 2018. The 2A-3 champions are 8-1 entering Friday’s home game with Parkers Chapel.
It’s one of 14 highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday on FFN. It airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
You can follow Chris Hudgison or Matthew Schwartz on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Football Friday Night (11/22/19)
6A Quarterfinals: Jonesboro at Benton
6A Quarterfinals: Pine Bluff at Searcy
6A Quarterfinals: Lake Hamilton at West Memphis
5A Quarterfinals: Wynne at Little Rock Christian
4A 2nd Round: Hamburg at Westside
4A 2nd Round: Pocahontas at Shiloh Christian
4A 2nd Round: Gosnell at Crossett
3A 2nd Round: Greenland at Osceola
3A 2nd Round: Newport at Harding Academy
3A 2nd Round: Hoxie at Booneville
3A 2nd Round: Melbourne at Glen Rose
2A 2nd Round: Parkers Chapel at Salem
2A 2nd Round: Earle at Hazen
2A 2nd Round: McCrory at Magnet Cove
Missouri Quarterfinals Preview: Kennett
Missouri Quarterfinals Preview: Thayer
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.