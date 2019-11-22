FFN Playoffs Week 2 Preview: Salem

FFN Playoffs Week 2 Preview: Salem
By Chris Hudgison | November 21, 2019 at 6:17 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 7:02 PM

Friday marks another playoff edition of Football Friday Night. We’ll have highlights of several postseason games around Arkansas.

Salem is no stranger to the postseason but they’ll look to clear a hurdle. The Greyhounds lost in the 2nd round in 2017 and 2018. The 2A-3 champions are 8-1 entering Friday’s home game with Parkers Chapel.

It’s one of 14 highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday on FFN. It airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Matthew Schwartz on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

PLAYOFF BRACKETS: 7A | 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A |

Football Friday Night (11/22/19)

6A Quarterfinals: Jonesboro at Benton

6A Quarterfinals: Pine Bluff at Searcy

6A Quarterfinals: Lake Hamilton at West Memphis

5A Quarterfinals: Wynne at Little Rock Christian

4A 2nd Round: Hamburg at Westside

4A 2nd Round: Pocahontas at Shiloh Christian

4A 2nd Round: Gosnell at Crossett

3A 2nd Round: Greenland at Osceola

3A 2nd Round: Newport at Harding Academy

3A 2nd Round: Hoxie at Booneville

3A 2nd Round: Melbourne at Glen Rose

2A 2nd Round: Parkers Chapel at Salem

2A 2nd Round: Earle at Hazen

2A 2nd Round: McCrory at Magnet Cove

Missouri Quarterfinals Preview: Kennett

Missouri Quarterfinals Preview: Thayer

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.