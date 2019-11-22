Friday marks another playoff edition of Football Friday Night. We’ll have highlights of several postseason games around Arkansas. 14 NEA teams are still alive on the road to Little Rock. Across the border, Kennett and Thayer are the only local teams left standing. Both will play Saturday in the Missouri state quarterfinals
FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
You can follow Chris Hudgison or Matthew Schwartz on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Football Friday Night (11/22/19)
6A Quarterfinals: Jonesboro at Benton
6A Quarterfinals: Pine Bluff at Searcy
6A Quarterfinals: Lake Hamilton at West Memphis
5A Quarterfinals: Wynne at Little Rock Christian
4A 2nd Round: Hamburg at Westside
4A 2nd Round: Pocahontas at Shiloh Christian
4A 2nd Round: Gosnell at Crossett
3A 2nd Round: Greenland at Osceola
3A 2nd Round: Newport at Harding Academy
3A 2nd Round: Hoxie at Booneville
3A 2nd Round: Melbourne at Glen Rose
2A 2nd Round: Parkers Chapel at Salem
2A 2nd Round: Earle at Hazen
2A 2nd Round: McCrory at Magnet Cove
Missouri Quarterfinals Preview: Kennett & Thayer
- Saturday 1:00pm: Thayer at Valle Catholic (Class 1)
- Saturday 2:00pm: Roosevelt at Kennett (Class 3)
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.