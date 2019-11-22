Football Friday Night (11/22/19)

By Chris Hudgison | November 22, 2019 at 5:19 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 5:19 PM

Friday marks another playoff edition of Football Friday Night. We’ll have highlights of several postseason games around Arkansas. 14 NEA teams are still alive on the road to Little Rock. Across the border, Kennett and Thayer are the only local teams left standing. Both will play Saturday in the Missouri state quarterfinals

FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

6A Quarterfinals: Jonesboro at Benton

6A Quarterfinals: Pine Bluff at Searcy

6A Quarterfinals: Lake Hamilton at West Memphis

5A Quarterfinals: Wynne at Little Rock Christian

4A 2nd Round: Hamburg at Westside

4A 2nd Round: Pocahontas at Shiloh Christian

4A 2nd Round: Gosnell at Crossett

3A 2nd Round: Greenland at Osceola

3A 2nd Round: Newport at Harding Academy

3A 2nd Round: Hoxie at Booneville

3A 2nd Round: Melbourne at Glen Rose

2A 2nd Round: Parkers Chapel at Salem

2A 2nd Round: Earle at Hazen

2A 2nd Round: McCrory at Magnet Cove

Missouri Quarterfinals Preview: Kennett & Thayer

- Saturday 1:00pm: Thayer at Valle Catholic (Class 1)

- Saturday 2:00pm: Roosevelt at Kennett (Class 3)

