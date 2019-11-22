Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Arkansas Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists Monday afternoon to preview the game against Arkansas and recap the victory over Ole Miss.
No. 1 LSU (10-0, 6-0 SEC) will host Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC) after pulling out the 58-37 win over Ole Miss (4-7, 2-5 SEC). Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSU opens as 46-point favorites over Arkansas
- LSU remains in top spot in AP, Coaches polls
- AP Top 25: Georgia edges past Alabama to No. 4; OU up to 8
- No. 1 LSU survives scare from Ole Miss on historic night
- Burrow throws 5 TDs, No. 1 LSU beats Mississippi 58-37
- LSU shatters records in 58-37 victory at Ole Miss
The Tigers finished with more than 700 total yards of offense, which Orgeron was quite pleased with. The Rebels had more than 600 yards. The teams combined for 1,328 yards of total offense. Orgeron said the defensive players were disappointed with their performance against Ole Miss but he was pleased they were able to come away with the win. He said the Rebels gave he and the coaches some problems that they have begun working to fix. He said he thinks Arkansas will try to do some things on offense similar to what Ole Miss did. Orgeron talked about the leadership on the defense. He pointed out K’Lavon Chaisson and Rashard Lawrence as being great leaders. He said he thinks Ole Miss had a great scheme against LSU.
Orgeron said he will rely on what the trainer says as far as resting safety Grant Delpit, who has been nursing an ankle injury the past few weeks. He said after talking to the trainer, he then speaks with the player to find out how they feel.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was 32-of-42 for 489 yards and five touchdowns. However, he also threw two interceptions. Orgeron said he knows Burrow is upset about those two picks. Burrow broke Rohan Davey’s record of 3,347 yards in a season that was set in 2001. Burrow currently has 3,687 yards through 10 games. At one point, he completed 17 straight passes to set another school record.
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught eight passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. He set a new LSU record with 13 touchdown catches in a season. His 227 yards in a game is the fourth-most in school history. He also became the first Tiger receiver with three-straight 100-yard games since Michael Clayton did it in 2003. Orgeron talked about Chase being named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. He said Chase has great speed and hands but the thing that sets him apart is the fact that he is unusually strong for a wide receiver.
Fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Chase and Jefferson joined former LSU wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. in 2013 and Florida pass-catchers Jabar Gaffney and Reche Caldwell in 2001 to each reach 1,000 yards in a season.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 23 carries for 172 yards and one touchdown. It was his third-straight 100-yard game. His 172 yards rushing was a career-high. Orgeron said he is a very unselfish player. He noted Edwards-Helaire blocks, catches the ball out of the backfield, and whatever he is asked to do. Orgeron added Edwards-Helaire is also a great leader and helps the younger players.
LSU is No. 1 in the SEC in total offense. The Tigers are averaging 556 yards per game and 47.8 points. Arkansas is ranked No. 12 in the conference in total offense. The Razorbacks are averaging only 353.5 yards per game and 22.3 points. Burrow is the passing yards leader in the SEC. Chase is No. 1 in receiving yards, while Jefferson is not far behind at No. 3. Edwards-Helaire is the fifth-best running back in the conference. Arkansas has the third-best running back in the SEC in Rakeem Boyd.
Orgeron was the assistant strength coach Arkansas in 1986 and 1987.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.