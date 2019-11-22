Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Arkansas Preview

The Tigers finished with more than 700 total yards of offense, which Orgeron was quite pleased with. The Rebels had more than 600 yards. The teams combined for 1,328 yards of total offense. Orgeron said the defensive players were disappointed with their performance against Ole Miss but he was pleased they were able to come away with the win. He said the Rebels gave he and the coaches some problems that they have begun working to fix. He said he thinks Arkansas will try to do some things on offense similar to what Ole Miss did. Orgeron talked about the leadership on the defense. He pointed out K’Lavon Chaisson and Rashard Lawrence as being great leaders. He said he thinks Ole Miss had a great scheme against LSU.