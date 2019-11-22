Man arrested after assaulting woman, officer

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County man faces multiple charges after police say he sexually assaulted a woman and grabbed an officer by the testicles when he was taken to jail, according to Marked Tree police.
Bobby Ray Osby, 50, Marked Tree was arrested Nov. 19 after Marked Tree police got a call from a woman saying Osby had followed her from the Midway Market.
“Once close to the victim’s residence, Osby tried hugging the victim and was pushed away from the victim,” Marked Tree police said in a media release.
Osby then followed her, grabbing her from behind and touching her inappropriately, police said. Officers also said Osby began catcalling the victim while grabbing his genitals.
Osby was arrested on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault. Police say they found 13 hydrocodone pills, a marijuana grinder and two counterfeit $100 bills on Osby when he was arrested.
Osby was being taken to the Poinsett County jail in Harrisburg, where authorities said he became violent and used obscenities toward officers.
“Osby was transported to the Marked Tree Police Department for processing, after processing officers were walking Osby out to be transported to Poinsett County Detention Center when he became very violent, at one point he grabbed an officer by the testicles and twisted in a violent manner. Osby was taken to the floor where he continued to resist officers and kicking officers,” Marked Tree police said in the media release.
In addition to the sexual assault charge, Osby was arrested on suspicion of stalking, forgery, possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), possession of drug paraphernalia, battery 2nd degree (on an officer), terroristic threatening 1st degree (on an officer) and resisting arrest.
A $100,000 cash bond was set for Osby, who will be arraigned Dec. 31 in circuit court.
