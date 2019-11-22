NEA NAIA Roundup (11/21/19)

Williams Baptist and Lyon basketball tipped off American Midwest Conference play on Thursday night. Meanwhile Crowley’s Ridge College swept a doubleheader with Ecclesia.
Park 78, Williams Baptist (Men) 70
Williams Baptist (Women) 80, Park 55
Lyon (Men) 53, Lindenwood-Belleville 48
The Lyon College men’s basketball team (5-1, 1-0 AMC) held Lindenwood-Belleville (0-4, 0-1 AMC) to just 35% shooting from the field (14-for-40) as the Scots earned a 53-48 win in the American Midwest Conference opener for both teams on Thursday night. Lyon shot 50% from the field (21-for-42) in the win. The 5-1 record for the Scots is tied for the best start since the 1983-84 season.
Lyon raced out to a 5-0 lead over LUB following a bucket by Dominique Loyd and a three-pointer by Zalek Sharp as the Scots extended their advantage to 12 at 17-5 after another bucket by Loyd. The Scots’ lead grew to 17 late in the first half following a three-pointer by Winston Peace to put the score at 29-12 in favor of the Scots. The Lynx ended the half on a 7-0 run, however, to pull back within 10 following a pair of free throws by Christian McCoy with 33 seconds left to play.
LUB carried its momentum from the end of the first half into the start of the second as the Lynx pulled back within four following a bucket by McCoy. The Scots responded with an 8-1 run midway through the first half as a jumper by Faris Verlasevic gave Lyon a 43-32 lead with 8:42 left in the game. Lyon weathered another run by LUB as the Lynx pulled back within two at 50-48 following a three-pointer by JC Moll but a bucket by Verlasevic and a free throw by Sharp sealed the win for the Scots.
Jonathan Iliya and Verlasevic led the Scots offensively with 10 points each. Reagan Snider led the Lynx with a game-high 14 points, while McCoy added 11.
The Scots will return to action on Saturday when the host Missouri Baptist in another AMC clash at 2 p.m. inside Becknell Gymnasium.
#20 Lyon (Women) 78, Lindenwood-Belleville 68
Madison Riley (25 points, 12 rebounds) and Katie Turner (22 points, 10 rebounds) both recorded a double-double as the 20th-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team (3-1, 1-0 AMC) earned a 78-68 win over Lindenwood-Belleville (2-2, 0-1 AMC) in the American Midwest Conference opener for both teams on Thursday night.
Lindenwood-Belleville broke a 6-6 tie in the first quarter with a three-pointer by Teresa Allgeyer before Turner knocked down back-to-back buckets to give the Scots a 10-9 lead with 3:41 left in the first period. Allgeyer answered back with a layup in the paint to give LUB the lead once more in their next possession. The Scots responded with a 7-0 run as Henderson accounted for five of the seven points before Riley capped off the run with a pair of free throws to give Lyon a 17-11 lead. Lindenwood-Belleville got one final bucket in the quarter by Brianna Mueller but the Scots led, 17-13, after the first quarter.
Riley opened up the second quarter with a three-pointer before LUB trimmed the deficit to three following four-straight points by Mueller. A three-pointer by Kristen Baham sparked another big run by the Scots as Lyon gained its largest lead of the quarter at 39-22 following a layup by Turner. The Lady Lynx got a pair of free throws by Ashley Mickan before the end of the half but Lyon held a 39-24 advantage at the break.
The third quarter was evenly matched between the two sides as Lyon only outscored LUB by one, 22-21, in the period.
Lyon appeared as if it had the game in hand in the fourth as a layup by Alexis Moore pushed the Scots’ lead to 74-54 with 5:27 left to play. LUB would not go away quietly, however, as the Lady Lynx cut the deficit to single digits at 74-66 following a three-pointer by Melea Lovelace with 1:59 left to play. Riley ended the LUB run with a pair of buckets to push the Scots’ lead back up to double-digits as LUB was only able to add a pair of late free throws the rest of the way.
Henderson and Baham added 11 points each for the Scots in the win. Mueller, who entered the game ranked second in the NAIA in scoring, finished with a game-high 29 points for LUB.
The Scots will return to action on Saturday when they host Missouri Baptist in another AMC contest at noon inside Becknell Gymnasium.
Crowley’s Ridge (Men) 100, Ecclesia 80
Crowley’s Ridge (Women) 73, Ecclesia 42
Five Pioneers scored in double figures as Crowley's Ridge College pulled away in the second half to a 100-80 win over Ecclesia College.CRC led 42-41 at the half before a second half of 63.2% shooting gave the Pioneers the win.
Freshman Bo Roberson led CRC with 20 points and Junior Kyle Moore added 18 points and seven assist on the night. Senior Randy Stanley added 17 points and Junior Beau Gramling added 15 points. Senior Cortez Whitaker added a double double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Stanley scored his 1,000th career point on a basket with 12:36 to play in the first half.
CRC shot 41 of 71 for the game for 57.7%, including eight of 19 from the three point line. The Pioneers also added 10 of 19 from the free throw line and outrebounded the Royals 53-33 on the night.
