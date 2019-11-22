NEA NAIA Roundup (11/21/19)

Lindenwood-Belleville broke a 6-6 tie in the first quarter with a three-pointer by Teresa Allgeyer before Turner knocked down back-to-back buckets to give the Scots a 10-9 lead with 3:41 left in the first period. Allgeyer answered back with a layup in the paint to give LUB the lead once more in their next possession. The Scots responded with a 7-0 run as Henderson accounted for five of the seven points before Riley capped off the run with a pair of free throws to give Lyon a 17-11 lead. Lindenwood-Belleville got one final bucket in the quarter by Brianna Mueller but the Scots led, 17-13, after the first quarter.