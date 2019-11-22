New A-State program helps students with intellectual disabilities transition into college

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University has a new program that will help students with intellectual disabilities or autism transition into college.
The H.O.W.L. Transition Program is aimed at graduating seniors with autism and/or intellectual disabilities who want to be as involved in campus life as possible, officials said.
The program will offer special classes that teach things like financial literacy, social skills, and independent living skills.
While the transition program is new, the H.O.W.L. Service Center has been on the A-State campus for a couple of years.
Program Coordinator Elizabeth Snow said there are programs similar to the H.O.W.L. Transition Program in the state, but this one really focuses on inclusion.
“While some programs the students don’t live on campus they just go to the college for the day and then go home and come back the next day, ours we want our students to be able to live on campus and really integrate with everybody else,” said Snow.
For their first year, the H.O.W.L. Transition program will only take six to eight students and only be a two-year program.
Snow said as they grow, they hope to expand to a four-year program and take at least 12 students from each cohort.
The H.O.W.L. Service Center is taking applications for the transition program through February
For more on the requirements for the program or the application information, click here.
