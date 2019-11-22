Nov. 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A rainy start to your Friday morning.
We’ll get a break from the rain around lunch before areas of lighter rain move through this evening.
A few showers could linger until 9 Saturday morning.
While a few clouds may linger, the sun should break through by the end of the day.
News Headlines
At the top of the hour, police are looking for a man who robbed a Region 8 convenience store Thursday night at gunpoint.
New details at 6:04 this morning in the murder of a Jonesboro woman earlier this week.
It’s not just school spirit filling the halls of one local high school but the smells of kids cooking their way into future careers.
Looking ahead, a woman accused of killing former Arkansas Senator Linda Collins will be back in court today. A preview of the case coming up at 6:47.
