Plant lays off nearly 100 workers ahead of holidays

HICKMAN, Ark. (KAIT) -A week before Thanksgiving, a Mississippi County factory announced it was laying off nearly 100 workers.
TenarisHickman in Blytheville cited a “significant slowdown in U.S. drilling activity” for the reduction in staff.
Federico Battelli, operations senior director, met with employees on Thursday to explain the situation.
Carolina Mendoza, a Tenaris spokeswoman, told Region 8 News the company laid off more than 90 workers.
This is not the first time that the plant has faced layoffs.
In 2016, more than 100 people were cut from the staff.
The previous year, approximately 500 employees working at the Blytheville mill and two Texas facilities were laid off.
