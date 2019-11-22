Plant lays off nearly 100 workers ahead of holidays

Drilling activity in the oil and gas market has been steadily declining. This has had a direct impact on tubulars, which has been further compounded by a significant level of unfarily traded OCTG imports, despite the low demand. As a result of the slowdown, we have made the difficult decision to layoff just over 90 employees at our welded pipe facility in Hickman, Arkansas. Tenaris will continue to analyze the health of the market and work to mitigate impacts to the extent possible. Our industrial presence remains strong, and we are prepared and capable to continue serving our customers with safe, quality manufactured products and services.

