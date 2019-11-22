Sexual indecency with a child leads to man’s arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a Dec. 30 court date after a 14-year-old victim told police the man had sex with her three or four times since Dec. 2018, according to Jonesboro police.
Rodney Mcmillion, 19, Jonesboro was arrested Nov. 21 on a bench warrant, alleging sexual indecency with a child.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police received the case in July 2019 from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Unit.
The victim told police that she had sexual relations with Mcmillion and another man she both met at Success Academy, the affidavit noted.
ASPCAC investigators interviewed the victim, who was asked whether or not Mcmillion knew about her age.
“(Investigator) then asked if they knew she was just 14 years old and she stated yes,” the affidavit noted.
A $35,000 bond was set for Mcmillion, who will be arraigned Dec. 30 in circuit court.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.