Students battle hunger in community

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Fifth-grade students are working on a project that will help their entire community battle hunger.
The Greene County Tech Intermediate School is working on a Little Free Pantry.
Beverly Porter and her 22 students have been working on since September.
Since school officials have approved the pantry, the students are eager to get the pantry up and working.
Porter says it will not only going to educate the students but benefit those in the surrounding area.
“They have learned so much about food insecurity,” she says. “Even me myself, I have learned so much about it. It’s a problem we all know is there but unless you are living in it, you don’t know about it.”
The next step for the students is to get the stand-alone pantry built.
Porter says the students will go to the high school agriculture students and ask them to build it. They will also visit the art students and ask them to paint it for them.
The Little Free Pantry will be located in front of the bus garage near the junior high school.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.