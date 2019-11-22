Traffic to shift amid Hwy. 412 construction

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction on Highway 412 in Lawrence and Greene counties will require a lane shift as crews work to continue widening the highway.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, east and westbound traffic on Hwy. 412 will shift north onto the new pavement sections.
The traffic shift will detour drivers around the construction of drainage structures.
Traffic will shift in the following areas:
- 1.5 miles west of Lawrence County Road 615 to 0.5 miles west of State Highway 231.
- Traffic shift 1.5 miles west of the town of Light
The change begins on Monday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. It will be in place through the summer of 2020.
Drivers will see signs, pavement markings and traffic barrels marking the change.
ArDOT is working to widen 14.5 miles of Hwy. 412 to four lanes between Hwy. 67 in Lawrence County and Hwy. 141 in Greene County.
