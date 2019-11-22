Trumann police release suspect photo as officers investigate robbery at Valero station

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann police were at the scene of a robbery Thursday evening at the Valero gas station at the corner of Speedway and Ellis, according to Police Chief Chad Henson.
Authorities got a call around 9 p.m. Nov. 21 about the robbery.
The clerk told police that a white male, approximately six feet, six inches tall and wearing a red coat, robbed the store. The suspect then left with an unknown amount of cash, Henson said.
Police believe the suspect left on foot, but were not sure if he later left in a vehicle.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call Trumann police at 870-483-6423.
