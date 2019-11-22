Valley View’s Devyn Pappas signs with Arkansas State golf

“It’s always nice to add a player that has won multiple state championships,” said Hagen. “The biggest thing I think Devyn will bring to our team, is a winning culture and add to what we have been able to build over the last four and a half years. Devyn has been a part of three state championships and won a couple of individual state titles, so he has been on a winning team and part of a winning program the last four years. He’s going to know what winning is like and will contribute in a positive manner to the culture we’ve created here at Arkansas State.”