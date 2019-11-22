Zane Butler’s 41 pt performance highlights Day 1 of Brookland Invitational Tournament

By Chris Hudgison | November 21, 2019 at 11:08 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 11:08 PM

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Brookland Invitational Tournament tipped off Thursday with 4 NEA teams in the field.

The host Bearcats clawed past Paragould to advance to the semifinals. Zane Butler dropped 41 pts for Greene County Tech in a win over Monticello. Blytheville starts the season 2-0 with a victory over Texas High.

Brookland Invitational Tournament (Bearcat Arena)

Quarterfinals

Brookland 44, Paragould 34

Greene County Tech 69, Monticello 66

Blytheville 56, Texarkana (TX) 44

Consolation Bracket

Friday 5:20pm: Paragould vs. Baptist Prep/Ashdown loser

Semifinals

Friday 6:40pm: Brookland vs. Baptist Prep/Ashdown winner

Friday 8:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Blytheville

Championship

Saturday 4:00pm

