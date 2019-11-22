Zane Butler’s 41 pt performance highlights Day 1 of Brookland Invitational Tournament

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Brookland Invitational Tournament tipped off Thursday with 4 NEA teams in the field.
The host Bearcats clawed past Paragould to advance to the semifinals. Zane Butler dropped 41 pts for Greene County Tech in a win over Monticello. Blytheville starts the season 2-0 with a victory over Texas High.
Brookland Invitational Tournament (Bearcat Arena)
Quarterfinals
Brookland 44, Paragould 34
Greene County Tech 69, Monticello 66
Blytheville 56, Texarkana (TX) 44
Consolation Bracket
Friday 5:20pm: Paragould vs. Baptist Prep/Ashdown loser
Semifinals
Friday 6:40pm: Brookland vs. Baptist Prep/Ashdown winner
Friday 8:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Blytheville
Championship
Saturday 4:00pm
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.