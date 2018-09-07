A Break From the Rain

The rain has moved out, and clouds leave too early this evening. Skies become clear overnight as most locations drop to near freezing by morning. Sunday and Monday will be nice with plenty of sun and temperatures in the mid-60s by Monday afternoon. If you’re traveling this week, you’ll likely run into rain at some point. High rain chances return on Tuesday across much of the state. A few rumbles of thunder will be mixed in as well. A shower could linger into Wednesday morning as temperatures turn cooler. More rain moves in for Thanksgiving, and temperatures stay mainly in the 40s. Friday and Saturday could bring heavier rain and more thunder. 1-3 inches of rain is possible Tuesday through Saturday with the potential for more across other parts of the state.