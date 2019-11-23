Gosnell alum Carlos Blackman has 2 TDs Friday as #11 UCA earns share of SLC title

The Bears wrapped up the 2017 championship with a similar road win over the Cardinals. The 11th-ranked Bears (9-3, 7-2) earned a share of the conference championship with Nicholls and a spot in the NCAA Division I FCS Playoffs that start next Saturday. Smith, a redshirt sophomore from Conway, completed 25 of 38 passes for 296 yards to break the school mark for single-season passing yards at UCA and now has 3,506 yards. His career-high five touchdown passes also puts him tied for second in a single season with 31 on the year. Hudson, a true freshman from Spring, Texas, caught nine passes for a career-high 161 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of SportsCenter receptions that helped the Bears hand the Cardinals their fifth consecutive loss. The 52 points scored was a season-high for the Bears and avenged a late-season loss to the Cardinals a year ago in Conway. The Bears, under the direction of second-year head coach Nathan Brown, earned their fifth trip to the FCS Playoffs in nine years. UCA will find out its next opponent and site during the FCS Playoff Selection Show at 11:30 a.m.Sunday on ESPNU. The Bears are projected to be playing at home next Saturday and have an outside chance of receiving a Top 8 seed which comes with a first-round bye.