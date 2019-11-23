Man arrested after breaking into house, assaulting woman, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee at a local Walmart made the difference early Saturday after Jonesboro police say a Poinsett County man broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her.
Byron Martin, 27, Marked Tree was arrested around 4 a.m. Nov. 23 after Jonesboro police went to the Walmart on Parker Road.
According to Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, officers spoke to the victim about what happened.
“(She) stated that 27-year old Byron Martin broke into her residence and assaulted her. He and the victim traveled to Walmart and there, the victim was able to make contact with an employee who called the police on her behalf,” Smith said.
Martin was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, violation of a no-contact order, false imprisonment and domestic battering.
Martin is being held in the Craighead County jail, awaiting a probable cause hearing in the case. Smith said the case is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
