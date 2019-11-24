Holiday Pet Photos raises money for NEA Humane Society

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) -A well-known Region 8 photographer decked the halls with pictures for a cause this holiday season.
Joey Glaub, of Joey Glaub Portrait Art, held his last session of the year for the Annual Holiday Pet Photos with the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.
The three-day event raised awareness and money for the humane society, while people brought their pets and kids to pose with Santa.
“It’s always fun! You never know what we’re going to get when you mix children, pets, all of that together," says Glaub.
The photographer says this year marks 30 years since the business and humane society have been in partnership for the annual fundraiser.
