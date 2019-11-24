Nine mumps cases reported at University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, according to health officials

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - State health officials are asking any student not immunized with at least two doses of MMR according to University of Arkansas policy will need to be vaccinated after nine cases of the mumps were reported this fall on the Fayetteville campus.
According to a public health directive released by the Arkansas Department of Health Sunday, the students will need to be vaccinated immediately or excluded from class/class activities for 26 days due to state law.
However, a student can return to class immediately after they get the first dose of the vaccine and must get a second dose within 28 days of the second dose.
“As of today, there have been 9 cases of mumps at the U of A this fall and other possible cases are being investigated,” the directive dated Nov. 22 said.
The disease is caused by a virus that can be spread through coughing and sneezing. There is no treatment for the disease and people can develop health problems like meningitis, deafness and encephalitis.
ADH recommends that anyone younger than six years old needs one dose of MMR vaccine at 12 to 15 months and a second dose at four to six years old; ages seven through 18 must have two doses of MMR vaccine if they have not received it already, with a second dose at least 28 days after the first one.
Also, anyone born in 1957 or later and who has not had the vaccine will need at least one dose and if you travel, they also recommend a second dose with the dose at least 28 days after the first one.
Anyone born before 1957 are considered to be immune from mumps and does not need the vaccine.
Some of the symptoms include fever, headache, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen glands under the ears and jaw, officials said.
Officials also recommend that people not to go to work or any public place if they have the symptoms and call your doctor before going to a clinic.
