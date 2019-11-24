Searcy police investigate shooting that left one dead

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Searcy police spent Sunday following up on leads on a shooting that left one person dead Saturday afternoon.
According to a media release from Searcy police, officers got a 911 call around 4:25 p.m. Nov. 23 about shots being heard behind Kroger on East Race Street.
Officers went to Moss and Market Streets and found a person with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Sgt. Todd Dewitt with the Searcy Police Department Criminal Investigation Division said Sunday that authorities are investigating the shooting and are asking help from the public.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Searcy police at 501-279-1038.
