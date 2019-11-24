Southeast Missouri State to face Illinois State in opening round of the FCS playoffs

Southeast Missouri State to face Illinois State in opening round of the FCS playoffs
The Redhawks defeat Murray State to win share of OVC Title. (Source: KFVS)
By Kyle Hinton | November 24, 2019 at 11:47 AM CST - Updated November 24 at 4:49 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks know who their first opponent will be in the FCS football playoffs.

SEMO had a record of 9-3 for the season and 7-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Redhawks also remained unbeaten at home, a record currently at 13 games.

Illinois State will be the first-round opponent for the Redhawks. Illinois State has a record of 8-4 on the season.

The Redhawks will face the Redbirds at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Nov. 30. at 2 p.m.

OVC rival Austin Peay also made it into the playoffs and will play Furman State University in Clarksville, Tenn. on Nov. 30. at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.