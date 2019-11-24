Southeast Missouri State to face Illinois State in opening round of the FCS playoffs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks know who their first opponent will be in the FCS football playoffs.
SEMO had a record of 9-3 for the season and 7-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Redhawks also remained unbeaten at home, a record currently at 13 games.
Illinois State will be the first-round opponent for the Redhawks. Illinois State has a record of 8-4 on the season.
The Redhawks will face the Redbirds at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Nov. 30. at 2 p.m.
OVC rival Austin Peay also made it into the playoffs and will play Furman State University in Clarksville, Tenn. on Nov. 30. at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.