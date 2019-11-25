A-State bowling finishes 2nd at UMES Hawk Classic

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, ARK. (11/24/19) – Julia Huren earned All-Tournament honors as Arkansas State Women’s bowling team (12-1) finished runner-up at the UMES Hawk classic in Millsboro, Del.
“We learned a lot by competing in the championship match,” said A-State head bowling coach Justin Kostick. “It’s not the result we wanted but we learned things about ourselves that will help us in the future. I am very proud of Julia (Huren) for making the All-Tournament team for the second time this season.
Westland, Mich., native Huren earned All-tournament honors, after she knocked down 1,089 pins for an impressive 217.80 average. Montana Meyer also finished in the top-10 for the Red Wolves, taking down 1,056 pins on a 211.20 average. Sacred Heart’s Caitlyn Kelly was awarded MVP after she took down a tournament-high 1,101 pins on a 220.20 average.
To kick of the final day of competition, Arkansas State defeated Sam Houston State 4-2, to advance to the second round to face Kutztown University. In the second round, Arkansas State defeated the Golden Bears in a clean 4-0 contest.
The Red Wolves dropped the championship match the familiar foe, Sam Houston State.
The Arkansas State bowling team will return to action Jan. 24, when it competes in the Columbia 300 Saints Invitational in Chesterfield, Mo.
