‘Bluff City Law’ season finale finds the team at Strait and Associates fighting a life or death case

Y’all... I am SO FLIPPING STOKED about the #BluffCityLaw finale. It is a breathtaking (as in you’ll be holding your breath the whole time) episode. This only scratches the surface. Can’t wait for everyone to see. #whereisLaylaHosmani #perfectday @nbc @NBCBluffCityLaw 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ll0VFhY9UO