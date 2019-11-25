Craighead Co. health inspections, Nov. 18-22

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During the week ending Nov. 22, Craighead County health inspectors visited the following businesses, schools, and daycares and reported the following observations:
Inspected Nov. 22:
Dollar General Store #19870, 7416 Highway 351, Jonesboro: No violations.
Kandela Grill, 2315 E. Parker Rd., Jonesboro: No violations.
Ta Molly’s, 2506 E. Highland, Jonesboro: No violations.
Inspected Nov. 21:
1900 Market, 225 E. Washington Ave., Jonesboro: Ready to open.
Casa Singuilucan, 1400 Aggie Rd., Jonesboro: Boxed/packaged food stored on floor of walk-in cooler. Salsa verde stored uncovered.
Kum & Go #362, 2214 E. Johnson Ave., Jonesboro: Interior surfaces of soda fountain nozzles soiled with organic buildup. Reach-in cooler cold-holding at 41F and above.
Inspected Nov. 20:
Cracker Barrel #457, 2621 Phillips Dr., Jonesboro: Ham and beef tips cold-holding at 41F and above. Ice machine door will not close completely. Aluminum foil used as shelf liner in hot-holding cabinet. Interior surfaces of reach-in coolers are soiled with organic buildup. Rolling racks for food storage in walk-in cooler are soiled. Currently, permit is not posted.
Flash Market #9, 910 Magnolia, Jonesboro: No violations.
Hong Kong West, 3228 C South Caraway, Jonesboro: No violations.
J&N BBQ, 3503 Dan Ave., Jonesboro: Dishes being stored with food contact surface facing upwards. Ice scoop being stored directly on shelf.
Lazzari Italian, 2230 Caraway, Jonesboro: Seafood sauce and crab meat stuffing without dates. Gaskets on three-door cooler are damaged. Can opener holder is soiled. Cooling rack soiled with organic matter. Cabinets at soda/beverage station are damaged, doors will not close. Wall surfaces in warewashing room are damaged.
MCAEDC Migrant and Seasonl Head Start Center, 2220 Suite A Grant St., Jonesboro: Observed handwash sink to not have a handwash sign. Handwash sink inaccessible. Utensils stored with service end sticking up.
Inspected Nov. 19:
ASU Child Development Center, 2606 Caddo, Jonesboro: No violations.
Demo’s BBQ Smokehouse, 1851 South Church St., Jonesboro: Employees’ uncovered drinks stored over food preparation surfaces. Plastic spoons and forks stored with food contact surfaces exposed. Liquid spill in walk-in cooler.
Dollar General Store #1467, 3619 Stadium Blvd., Jonesboro: No permit posted.
Dollar General Store #16160, 1641 Highway 351, Jonesboro: No soap in men’s bathroom. Expired food permit posted.
KFC/Taco Bell #7, 133 Southwest Dr., Jonesboro: Interior surfaces of soda nozzles have organic buildup. External surfaces of slush machine are soiled. In back kitchen, floors under and behind fryers are soiled.
Starbucks Coffee, 131 Southwest Dr., Jonesboro: No violations.
Inspected on Nov. 18:
Ono Grindz, 2916 S. Caraway, Jonesboro: Single-service articles stored with food contact surfaces exposed. Hot water not available.
Starbucks #19149, 2303 Stadium Blvd., Jonesboro: Boxed coffee stored on floor. Floors in back storage area are soiled.
