Junior Auxiliary in need of warm clothes for students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the colder temperatures creeping in, warmer clothes are in high demand in many Jonesboro schools.
Junior Auxiliary of Jonesboro’s Share and Wear project works with schools to make sure all clothing needs are met among their students. They’re needing your help filling the need.
Active Member Michelle Laws says Junior Auxiliary tries to pick clothing the student would like. Asking the schools the students’ favorite colors and styles.
Junior Auxiliary does not get to see the children’s gratefulness because schools keep the child’s privacy, but Laws says the thankfulness is there.
“I usually get messages from the school, counselor or nurse that says, ‘Spot on, great job. The smiles are incredible. If you could see their smiles right now.’ It’s exciting to be part of that,” she says.
Below are the items Junior Auxiliary is seeing needed the most.
- Coats
- Shoes
- Socks
- Underwear
- Pants
- Tops
Monetary donations can be made to the Junior Auxiliary directly or you can shop for the child in need yourself.
To make a donation to Junior Auxiliary, you can mail it to P.O. Box 878 Jonesboro, AR 72403 or email jajonesboro@gmail.com. A Venmo account has also been set up. That account is treasurer.ja@gmail.com
To shop for a child in need, contact your local Jonesboro school and ask their counselors how you can help.
