Mo. launches new online reporting system for adult abuse, neglect

MISSOURI (KFVS) - There is a new online system in Missouri to report concerns of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of the elderly and adults with disabilities.
The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) said its new Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline online reporting system will make it easier for mandated reporters to communicate their cases if concern.
The new system will also allow for secure electronic submissions from the public.
DHSS said the new system is secure with an encrypted database available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is an alternative to calling the Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline.
The Adult Abuse Hotline is operational from 7 a.m. until midnight, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
If you suspect abuse, neglect or financial exploitation of the elderly or an adult with a disability call the Adult Abuse Hotline at (800) 392-0210 or online.
