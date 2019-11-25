Take your pick: Doobie Brothers coming to Memphis, North Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 fans of the Doobie Brothers will have two chances to see the Grammy Award-winning band in concert next year.
The band’s 50th Anniversary Tour will stop at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Oct. 12 and FedExForum in Memphis on Oct. 17.
Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. Prices range from $35 to $203.75, plus applicable service charges. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.
