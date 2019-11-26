A Better Region 8 Guest Editorial: The fight to rename a road after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

(KAIT) -The Craighead County chapter of NAACP and concerned residents continue the struggle to have a street named in honor of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Dr. King was a Nobel Peace Prize winner, National Medal of Honor winner, leader of the Civil Rights Movement and international icon and leader.
Dr. King has streets, schools, buildings, paintings, and other entities named in his honor across the country.
For most of us old enough to remember the country as it was before the Civil Rights movement, it is both painful and concerning.
For those of you not old enough to remember Dr. King and what it was like to live in this country before the Civil Rights Movement, may be wondering, ‘What’s the big deal?’ ‘Why is this so important?’
Make no mistake about it, while naming a street in honor of Dr. King is enough within itself, this is about so much more than that.
For African Americans and other proponents of a street named in honor of Dr. King, it is about the very ideals that Dr. King fought and died for: hope and inclusion; it is about saying to little black girls and little black boys that Dr. King’s life means something to Jonesboro; it is about saying to the African American community, you have a place here, we value you and the rich history and culture you bring to our community. It serves as a source of inspiration and pride for our youth, and It is a reminder of what was done and what still needs to be done.
And if you never knew a street name could mean so much, most likely you have never been oppressed, disenfranchised, marginalized, and ignored.
While some would like to think Dr. King’s dream has come to fruition, I say to you, it has not. Some may think naming a street in honor of Dr. King is much to do about nothing, I say to you, it is not.
If you believe we will be deterred by a vote of “No” by the city council or a move to repeal a vote of “Yes” by the city council, I say to you, we will not.
Dr. King once said, “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.” Let’s climb this staircase together and make this a better Region 8.
