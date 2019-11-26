A Better Region 8 Guest Editorial: The fight to rename a road after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

For African Americans and other proponents of a street named in honor of Dr. King, it is about the very ideals that Dr. King fought and died for: hope and inclusion; it is about saying to little black girls and little black boys that Dr. King’s life means something to Jonesboro; it is about saying to the African American community, you have a place here, we value you and the rich history and culture you bring to our community. It serves as a source of inspiration and pride for our youth, and It is a reminder of what was done and what still needs to be done.