‘Byrd Watchers’ cheer on hometown girl

ARMOREL, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of people turned out Monday night to cheer on a hometown girl.
Fans of Marybeth Byrd filled the Armorel High School gym to watch her perform in NBC’s The Voice.
They were joined by a production crew in town filming their reaction for the show.
Byrd performed “Stars” by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, which was selected by the fans.
Kelly Clarkson, one of the show’s judges, said the selection best showed off Byrd’s range and vibrato.
Among those taking in the performance was Byrd’s mom, who sang her daughter’s praises and authenticity.
“She’s just as real on the inside as she portrays,” Laurie Byrd said. “She’s very genuine, and she’s a very sweet girl. I couldn’t have asked for a better daughter. I’m very proud of her.”
Byrd will learn Tuesday night if her performance advances her to the Top 10.
To see the results, watch The Voice on KAIT-NBC at 7 p.m.
