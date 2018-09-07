A Couple Strong Storms This Evening

The rain has been widespread yet light as most locations haven’t reported any big rainfall numbers. We’re still watching for a few strong storms this evening near and after sunset until around 10 PM. Strong winds remain the biggest threat, but a tornado warning or two can’t be ruled out. Keep checking the StormTeam8 app for hourly updates and tune into Region 8 News at 5, 6, and 10 too. Tonight, rain moves out and we turn cooler. Temperatures fall to the low 40s by morning. Winds not associated with storms will be strong as well gusting to around 30 mph. Tomorrow, winds will die down throughout the day and temperatures will be cooler. Highs only make it to the low to mid-50s. A dry Wednesday will be followed by a wet Thanksgiving as our next storm system arrives. Thanks to the cloud cover and rain, temperatures will stay in the low to mid-40s all day. More rain moves through on Friday and Saturday. 1-2 inches of rain will be possible for some by the end of the weekend.