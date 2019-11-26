FFN Playoffs Quarterfinal Preview: Hoxie

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A handful of Region 8 high school football teams remain in the state playoff hunt as we move into Thanksgiving week.
Hoxie went on to the road for a 2nd round matchup against the defending 3A state champions in Booneville. The Mustangs pulled out the win 34-28 to advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.
This week another long road trip awaits them as they head to southwest Arkansas to take on Prescott.
Tom Sears crew will look to reach the school’s first ever trip to the state semifinals.
