GRAPHIC DETAILS: Paragould police investigating dog mutilation case

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police are investigating after receiving a report of a dog that had been mutilated.
An officer responded to the 1100-block of South 6th Street Friday and spoke with the dog’s owner.
The owner said when she arrived home Thursday, she was told her dog had gotten loose and that someone found it dead near the railroad tracks by Riggs and Baldwin Street.
The victim showed the officer photos of what she believed was an act of animal mutilation.
“I observed that the dog’s tail had been degloved and the dog’s mouth was bloody and appeared to be missing teeth,” the police report stated.
The officer asked the victim why she did not file the report when she made the discovery. She said she did not know she could tell something like this to the police.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Paragould police at 870-236-7621.
