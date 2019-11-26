Dog rescued from Jonesboro house fire

Dog rescued from Jonesboro house fire
No one was inside the home except a dog that made it out safely.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A dog is lucky to be alive after it was rescued from a Jonesboro house fire.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200-block of Rains Street, according to Jeff Presley, director of the Jonesboro & Craighead County E911.

No one was inside the home when crews arrived except a dog. Crews resuscitated the dog and brought it back to life.

First responders checked on the animal and told Region 8 News it was safe and appeared to have not suffered any injuries.

JFD told Region 8 News the fire started from a space heater being left unattended in the home.

