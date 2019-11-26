Jones keeps Hogs unbeaten with late bucket in OT

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
ATLANTA – Mason Jones sank a desperation 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left on the clock in overtime to lift Arkansas to a 62-61 victory at Georgia Tech Monday night.
Jones scored 24 on the night and added six rebounds. Isaiah Joe just missed his first career double-double as he had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Arkansas took a one-point lead, 8-7, at the 16:12 mark of the first half and did not surrender it until Tech’s James Banks made a jumper with 21 seconds left in overtime, putting the Yellow Jackets up 61-59. Tech’s defense was tough on the perimeter after Banks’ jumper, forcing Jones to bank in a shot from the right wing to secure the win.
The game-winner was Jones’ third game-winner in the closing seconds of his career.
Arkansas returns home to play Northern Kentucky in the final game of the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow on Saturday (Nov. 30). Tipoff is set for 4 pm.
