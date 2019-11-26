Marmaduke police creating community Angel Tree

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Marmaduke Police Department will host a community Angel Tree, allowing residents to donate gifts to a needy child for the holiday season.
According to a Facebook post, Marmaduke police will put up the community Angel Tree beginning Friday, Nov. 29 and will be located inside Marmaduke City Hall.
Ages for the gifts will range from infants to 17.
According to the post, those nominating an angel must know the angel’s address.
The names of the angels will be placed on the tree. along with their age, gender and gift request. Businesses and organizations can also participate in purchasing gifts for the angels. Cash donation can also be given to help purchase gifts.
Those wanting to donate have until Dec. 20. Police will distribute the gifts on Dec. 23.
Anyone who has question can call Police Chief Scott Chambers at 870-597-2020.
