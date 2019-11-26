‘Medium threat’ for storms Tuesday evening

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 is under a medium threat Tuesday for strong to severe storms.
Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan says the main threat will be high winds.
There is also a possibility for isolated tornadoes. If any spin up, he says they will be “quick and move fast.”
The storms should begin moving into the area around 5 p.m. and linger until midnight.
With severe weather possible, some area towns are opening safe rooms:
- Newport: Pecan Street safe room will be open
If your town plans to open a safe room or shelter, please let us know at KAIT-TV and we will pass it along.
Be sure to stay with the Region 8 Weather app as the system moves through.
