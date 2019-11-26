‘Medium threat’ for storms Tuesday evening

Region 8 is under a medium threat Tuesday for strong to severe storms. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 26, 2019 at 9:20 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 9:20 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 is under a medium threat Tuesday for strong to severe storms.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan says the main threat will be high winds.

There is also a possibility for isolated tornadoes. If any spin up, he says they will be “quick and move fast.”

The storms should begin moving into the area around 5 p.m. and linger until midnight.

With severe weather possible, some area towns are opening safe rooms:

  • Newport: Pecan Street safe room will be open

If your town plans to open a safe room or shelter, please let us know at KAIT-TV and we will pass it along.

