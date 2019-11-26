Power outages affecting street lights, businesses across Memphis

Power is out at the stoplight at Walnut Grove and Tillman. (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 26, 2019 at 2:19 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 3:53 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rain before Tuesday’s storms caused power outages for several hundred MLGW customers.

MLGW’s Outage Summary map has hovered around 1,000 customers without power.

Street lights were out in parts of Memphis, including a large section of Poplar.

The power is out at Overton Square. We anticipate it will be back on by 4:30 p.m.

Overton Square lost power early Tuesday afternoon but expect it to be back on around 4:30 p.m.

Power was out for a time at Christian Brothers University but it has since been restored. The school canceled day classes but evening classes and programs are still on as scheduled.

Power is back on at CBU, but all day classes are still cancelled. Evening classes and programs will be held as normal.

MLGW says they are aware of the outages and crews are working to restore power quickly and safely.

Call (901) 544-6500 to report outages. Call (901) 528-4465 for emergencies.

